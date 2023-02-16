Goal to host state tournament next year

HAMLET — Hamlet City Council approved a motion to provide American Legion Post 49 with $20,000 for renovations.

While a bid to host the state tournament in Hamlet for 2023 was unsuccessful, Head Coach Chip Gordon said they know what needs to be done to try again next year.

Improvements include a new bench in the home dugout, as well as addressing a few field concerns. Gordon said there’s a lip in the infield, that if a ball is rolled, it will shoot up, and that there’s a four inch drop off from the infield dirt to the early outfield grass.

“These few things, if we can tackle these… [we will] submit a bid for the 2024 state tournament,” Gordon said. “If we can take these next few steps, I don’t see why we will be turned down in the future.”

The 2023 tournament was granted to Fuquay-Varina. Other improvements that are needed include re-painting, a new air conditioning unit and fixing some broken sprinkler heads.

Gordon also said that a new batting cage, which they haven’t had in quite some time, would go a long ways toward securing the state tournament. An estimated quote to fix the lip and drop-off was about $10,000, according to Gordon.

Council member Eddie Martin said that the historical Memorial Park is a “priority” for city council.

“We have to raise a lot of money to run the program the way we do,” Gordon said, adding that they don’t charge for kids to pay or for transportation.

“I would like to see us do what we can do to make it look right, especially if you’ve got an outside shot of getting [the tournament,]” said Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen.

An initial motion brought forth by council member Abbie Covington was for $18,000, and she later amended it to $20,000 to account for needed supplies. It was unanimously approved. Covington said these funds will sustain the council’s investment into Memorial Park.

Council members thanked Gordon for all of the work that he and volunteers have put into the park. Gordon said he has paid for about $1,500 in fertilizer from his own pocket for the field.

Mayor Bill Bayless said that eventually, soccer and football leagues that use the outfield grass would be re-located. Gordon said that it would help the grass long-term, but it’s not a major concern at this time.

Gordon added that Fuquay-Varina estimates that it will cost them about $45,000 to host this year’s tournament. Gordon said that Post 49 has a committee that will “go to bat” for the Post if they secure the state tournament.

Other notes from the meeting

• Hamlet City Council held their first budget work session in January. There next work session will be on March 28.

• A recent auction of surplus items yielded Hamlet $115,000. City Manager Matt Christian said they will have future discussions about where that money can be allocated to.

• A quote for renovations for the South Hamlet playground is set at $20,000. Cameras have been purchased for the playground, which has been frequented with vandalism.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.