During January and February, students at East Rockingham Elementary School are learning about empathy and kindness during their weekly Social-Emotional Learning lessons with Mrs. Radford, the school counselor.

ERES held an outreach project to collect change for a local organization that helps others, Suds of Love. Mrs. Radford discussed Suds of Love with students and showed ways Mrs. Tina Bowen, the organization’s founder, helps those in need by providing a mobile laundry/shower service to assist unhoused individuals. After discussing empathy and how it would feel to not have access to these resources, students showed their kindness by bringing in change to help Mrs. Tina keep her truck on the road.

For two weeks, classes collected change for Suds of Love, and East Rockingham Elementary was able to present Suds of Love Inc. with a $2,550 check to support her efforts in helping those in need.

The students did a wonderful job using their empathy skills and spreading kindness. According to Mrs. Radford, “empathy is not something we necessarily are born with, but a skill that children are taught, and during SEL, we have discussed a lot about how putting yourself in someone else’s shoes helps us to be a better person, a better friend and also helps us recognize how we should react. Just because something doesn’t affect us personally, does not mean we should not empathize with others’ experiences and emotions. This is one of my favorite units in Second Step because these are life skills not only used in elementary school but into adulthood, so I think they are super important.”