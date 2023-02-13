HAMLET — Dr. Joe Ferrell was sworn in as Richmond County Schools’ Superintendent on the morning of Monday, February 13, 2023; Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel administered the oath.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Richmond County Schools Central Office Board Room at 9:00 am, marking the beginning of Dr. Ferrell’s term. Dr. Ferrell was accompanied by his daughter, Brooke Ferrell, who held the Bible as he placed his left hand on it to recite the oath. During his swearing-in ceremony, Dr. Ferrell expressed gratitude to the board and excitement to lead this community as Superintendent.

Dr. Ferrell has enjoyed a long and very successful career in public education spanning more than twenty-five years in North Carolina. Since 2017, he has served as Superintendent of the Camden County Schools (CCS). Before joining CCS, Dr. Ferrell spent six years in the Alamance-Burlington School System as the Executive Director of Secondary Education (2016-2017) and the principal of Williams High School (2011-2016). Dr. Ferrell also previously served as an elementary and middle school principal for the Guilford County Schools (2002-2011) and as an assistant principal for the Person County Schools (2001-2002). He began his career in public education as a fifth-grade teacher in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Richmond County Schools is delighted to have Dr. Joe Ferrell serve our students, staff, and community as Superintendent. There will be a meet and greet held for the public at the Cole Auditorium on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.