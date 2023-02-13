The following parents have authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.

Jan. 3, 2023

Noah Sheffield and Kaleigh Strickland, Marston, a son, Noah Ahonah Theodore Sheffield

Jan. 4, 2023

Kensey Bean and Chris Garzo, Hoffman, a daughter, Laylani Leah Garzo

Jan. 7, 2023

Daveyouna N. Cassidy, Rockingham, a son, Choosen Isiah Decurrius Crowder