ROCKINGHAM — UPLIFT, a program that specializes in boosting tourism in rural areas, visited Rockingham on Thursday to present a three phase plan with the goal of increasing tourism in the region.

“You have to have a nice suite of cultural and historical assets to where it’s a logical place that people will actually want to travel and experience,” presenter Simon Jones explained in the City of Rockingham Town Hall.

There are five areas interspersed throughout the state that UPLIFT plans to work in. Richmond County is included with Stanly and Montgomery Counties. ULPIFT is an acronym for Understanding, Planning, Link, Innovate, Finance and Tell. UPLIFT, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, doesn’t give grants but it can help secure access to existing grant opportunities.

The three-phase plan already began in October 2022 for UPLIFT and they’ve been organizing in-person meetings with a goal of having established partnerships with all the counties in May of this year. Their leadership team includes Jones, along with Carol Kline and Kofi Boone of Appalachian State University and NC State University respectively. All have experience in regional tourism and economic development.

“The goal of this phase is to really listen to you all about what you feel is important for tourism in your destination and learn about what you already have going on,” Jones said.

The end goal of phase one is to have a roadmap explaining where and how UPLIFT can focus its resources in relation to tourism. This includes listing businesses, events, historical and culturally important sites — anything that can extend a one day visit into two or more. Over the next few months, information from community leaders will be conveyed to the UPLIFT team through a series of meetings.

Phase two is a 15-month long, tw0-cycle plan, focused on assisting in ways that connect the region to the market through networking and creating connections to those who can reach the market.

“The program is designed to provide professional development, technical assistance, networking, connections, support, and mentorship to kind of lift up, or uplift, your tourism sector,” Jones said.

UPLIFT’s expected impact is to engage with over 1,000 people in professional development, reach three million people with information about tourism and support and seek 100 grant and loan applications for their local partners.

The support and connections that put Richmond and surrounding counties on the market would begin phase three. This phase consists of familiarization tours; using media to promote locations and reaching out to travel agents to survey the area and put it on the map. Another goal is using video and image assets to help regions tell their stories.

“In phase three, we’ll have familiarization trips,” Jones continued. “So those are media, it’s magazines or other travel media, it would be tour operators, it could be travel advisors. Essentially anyone that can connect your destination to the market, we want them to come and experience that.”

The final phase would include monitoring and adapting the program to the needs of the region and best increase tourism. UPLIFT is a three year program. They expect that their program would increase jobs, strengthen the businesses of the region, and to tell the story of Richmond County.

It’s unclear what the partnership between community leaders in Richmond County and UPLIFT will be going forward, although UPLIFT’s presentation received a warm reception on Thursday.

