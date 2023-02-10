Jan. 19

At 12:00 a.m., police responded to a suspect committing identity fraud and obtaining property under false pretenses on East Broad Avenue. The case is still active.

Jan. 21

At 11:20 p.m., police responded to a breaking and entering on Steele Street. The suspect committed larceny and terrorized the victim after breaking in. Anthony Lamont Quick was charged.

Jan. 22

At 11:09 a.m., police responded to felony breaking and entering on S Grove Avenue. The suspect damaged property and committed larceny during the break in. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

At 8:25 a.m., police responded to a larceny on Laurens Avenue. The case is inactive.

Jan. 23

At 10:40 a.m., police responded to a suspect obtaining property under false pretenses at the Walmart on Highway 74. The suspect was in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Jonathan Dean Honeycutt was charged.

At 11:09 p.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive where a suspect caused property damage. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Jan. 25

At 12:30 a.m., police responded to the Papa Johns on East Broad Avenue after the store received a counterfeit bill. The case is inactive.

At 8:11 a.m., police responded to a vehicle break in on South Long Drive. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

At 11:23 a.m., police responded to a call about damaged property on Cabel Drive. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

At 4:16 p.m., police responded to a case of larceny on South Lee Street. The case is inactive.

Jan. 26

At 9:42 p.m., police responded to a breaking and entering where a suspect committed larceny following the break in on Jerry Lynn Drive. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

At 1:51 a.m., police responded to Pickett Street where a suspect was in possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and simple possession of schedule VI substances. Paris Khytlaya Nichols was charged.

Jan. 27

At 8:44 p.m., police responded to the breaking, entering and larceny of a motor vehicle on Fayetteville Road. Rasheeda Shanta Prince was charged.

Jan. 29

At 5:26 a.m., police responded to the larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle and property on South Hannon Drive. Terry Michael Poplin was charged.

Jan. 30

At 4:25 p.m., police responded to North Lee Street where a suspect was in possession of schedule I substances and paraphernalia. Bradley Holden was charged.

Jan. 31

At 12:15 p.m., police responded to South Hancock Street where a suspect was found with two charges of felony possession of schedule VI substances with intent to distribute. Damien Lucas Brown was charged.

Feb. 1

At 3:38 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon on Cauthen Drive. The case is still active.

At 1:17 p.m., police responded to a case of fraud on South Lee Street. The case is still active.

Feb. 3

At 10:38 a.m., police responded to the breaking, entering and larceny of a motor vehicle on Confederate Avenue. The case is still active.

At 11:14 p.m., police responded to felony breaking and entering on Armstead Street. The suspect stole a firearm. The case is still active.

Feb. 4

At 5:00 a.m., police responded to the theft of a motor vehicle on South Long Drive. James Arthur Johnson was charged.

Feb. 7

At 11:11 p.m., police responded to a suspect discharging a firearm within city limits and shooting into an occupied vehicle on Mandela Lane and East Washington Street. The case is still active.