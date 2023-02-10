J.C. Watkins legacy still being written

J.C. Watkins was laid to rest last month after 100 years of commitment to his community.

ROCKINGHAM — James Clyde “J.C.” Watkins, known for his life of trailblazing leadership in Richmond County, passed away last month, although his legacy continues to live on.

“Even if he doesn’t make a history book, people like J.C. Watkins were essential to moving this country forward,” writes Rockingham-native Barry Saunders in his syndicated column. “Just try to imagine what this country would look like today without unsung people like him fighting peacefully to ensure that America would live up to its creed.”

Educator, leader, community member — it’s not easy to distill the essence of Mr. Watkins.

“It is hard to describe in a few words what JC Watkins meant to our community,” shared former Rockingham mayor and state senator Gene McLaurin. “He was a trailblazer in Civil Rights helping integrate our schools. For many years, he was a trusted elected official in Rockingham and Richmond County government. A civic leader, JC was a long time Rotarian who lived his life by the club’s motto, Service above Self. For me, he was a mentor and advisor. I visited JC and his late wife, Ruth in their home on East Washington Street frequently to listen and get their perspective on key issues facing our community and state. Matthew 25:23 says it best, “Well done good and faithful servant …Enter into the joy of your lord”.

Watkins was the first African-American elected to the Rockingham City Council, the second black Richmond County commissioner and the first principal of the county’s first integrated school. He was also the oldest living member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

He began his career as an educator in 1943 as the youngest male teacher during the 1943-1944 school year at the former Rockingham Negro High School, which was later renamed to Leak Street School. Not only did his iconic career as an educator and leader in Richmond County begin there, but he also met the love of his life, the late Ruth Perry Watkins, whose French and Social Studies classroom was next door. Between the class change conversations and a ride home after work, love blossomed between the two and resulted in their nuptials in August of 1946 at Calvary Baptist Church in Plainfield, New Jersey.

A huge proponent for both educating others and continuing his own education, Watkins earned a master’s degree from Columbia University and an educational specialist degree from Appalachian State University. Watkins worked his way up in Richmond County Schools, becoming a principal and later assistant superintendent before his retirement from the school system with 43 years in 1984.

“He just commanded respect, but command is probably the wrong word to use, because it’s not like he asked for it,” shared Mayor John Hutchinson. “It’s just that he earned it.”

Hutchinson first met Watkins in 1975, where his own father and Watkins were running for city council. They served for eight years together.

“He was a real touchstone in so many ways,” Hutchinson said, noting his attendance in Rockingham City Hall as recently as December. “You always knew he was there, and ultimately cared about what was good for all of Richmond County and Rockingham.”

Hutchinson’s boyhood memories of Watkins led him to make it important that his own children would have memories of the esteemed statesman.

“He was somebody I wanted them to be proud that they had met along the way,” Hutchinson said. “Each thing that he did became a stepping stone for the next accomplishment, and he never stopped for 100 years. How can you work that hard for a century and never get tired, never get discouraged? And to do it against the odds that he faced early in life.”

Despite all the obstacles that he faced in his lifetime, Watkins remained the soft-spoken, non-confrontational man that he will be remembered for.

“It’s hard for me to put it all in perspective and to understand it, because he had to work for everything,” Hutchinson said. “He had to work for the right to vote and work for the education that he received.”

On October 29, 2019, the Leak Street Cultural Center was named in honor of J.C. and Ruth Watkins for their lifetime of dedication to the betterment of the community.

Despite his advanced age, Watkins could be spotted at many community gatherings and city council meetings into last year. His presence was always noted by anyone at the podium. It always seemed imperative that anyone who maybe didn’t know J.C. had to at least be aware of the company that they were in.

On Feb. 6, 2021, his wife, Ruth, passed away.

On June 5, 2021, Watkins was honored for 81 years of service and dedication to the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity surrounded by brothers, family and friends, and local community members who celebrated his tremendous legacy. He was the oldest living member of the fraternity.

Watkins was a founding member of the MLK Celebration Foundation in Richmond County.

“He loved the parade and literally never missed a year,” shared his grandniece, Jennifer Watkins, at this years event. “Even at the age of 100 years old, I know without a doubt in my mind that he would have been here today. We thank God for the life he lived and may the work he has done continue to speak for him.”

At this year’s Celebration of the African Diaspora event by the African-American Studies students at Richmond Senior High, a moment of silence was held in honor of Watkins. It would be difficult to say how many students knew Watkins directly, but they have all certainly benefitted from having a man like Watkins come before them.

In March of 2022, Watkins donated $200,000 to the Cultural Center that was named after him. In his remarks, Watkins reflected on his life and how he came to be the man he is, along with the challenges he had to overcome that threatened to knock him off his path.

“This little country boy has had a good life,” Watkins said.

A good life indeed — and one who’s legacy continues to be written by all those who have been influenced, big or small, by a life worth remembering and honoring.