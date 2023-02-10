Auxiliary President Robin Roberts thanks Cordova Middle seventh-grader Shamakh Alshaif for his essay that earned him the Patriot’s Pen.

ROCKINGHAM — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 honored three local residents for their work to promote a spirit of gratitude for veterans’ service at a ceremony Thursday night.

Gretchen Martin, a teacher at Richmond Early College, received the Teacher of the Year Award.

“Anything you need, she’s there to do it,” said Post 4203 Auxiliary President Robin Roberts. “If it wasn’t for teachers like you, stuff like this wouldn’t happen.”

One of her students at REaCH, ninth-grader Kinsie Lyerly, received the Voice of Democracy award for her essay responding to a prompt entitled “Why the Veteran is important.”

“Kinsie is a very hard-working, dedicated student so I wasn’t surprised,” Martin said.

Veterans at the VFW picked the winners in the essay contest. Post Commander Eddie Dean thanked the community for their support, which has led to their essay winners moving onto All-American State for the past two years.

Kinsie said that through writing the essay, she grew to have a better understanding of veterans in America, specifically for her grandfather.

“Veterans are people, co-workers, sisters, nephews, fathers and more,” Kinsie said. “They are key for a safe society today.”

“Veterans are more important to civilian life in many ways,” Kinsie continued. “Not only with the service that they provide to us, but with how much they sacrifice and achieve after service.”

In her essay, Kinsie touched on the mental health of veterans following their service to our county. She cited many statistics, including an that there are an estimated 40,000 homeless veterans everyday in the U.S.

“We should stop to thank veterans more for the sacrifice they put their bodies, minds and families through to ensure our safety,” Kinsie said. “Veterans [secure] me and my loved ones a more comfortable life the second they signed up for the military and forever grateful.”

Cordova Middle seventh-grader Shamakh Alshaif received the Patriot’s Pen award for his essay responding to “What Veterans to Me.”

“As an American student, I commit to taking a stand for our veterans, giving them respect and keeping patriotism alive,” he read. “I will take every opportunity to speak with our veterans to learn their experience and become knowledge about wars, past and present.”

“Our nation and youth must remember that our freedoms did not come free. Our veterans paid the cost,” Shamakh concluded. “Veterans took an oath to defend me and my freedoms so I make this pledge to veterans.”