Jim Butler recognized those at WSJG-104 for their help in broadcasting Raider Football for the last 25 years and their importance on Friday nights. Last month, Good News Radio Network bought G-104, who served as Richmond’s first and only FM radio station since 1991. Play-by-play announcer Mike Snead and color commentator Lee Wallace have covered Richmond County football for the last 17 years, with the help of owner Sherill Jackson and Scott Waters. All four were recognized for all the service and coverage they have done over the years. “We are so happy not just because of Raider Football, but for the broadcast, what they’ve meant to Richmond County, Richmond County Schools, and we appreciate so much all you four have done for us. Thank you very much,” said Butler. “I thank God for these and boys for allowing us to for over 30 years broadcast,” Jackson said.