Edriana “EJ” Davis, a senior, performs “Legacy of a Black Father’s Love” by Marie Roker. “I was nervous at first but once I got out there and heard the crowd’s feedback, I got confidence,” she said at the end of the event.

HAMLET — The Celebration of the African Diaspora, hosted by the RSHS African American Studies Class, exuded energy as students preformed songs, poetry and quotes by black authors from James Baldwin to Lamont Lily and Lucille Clifton to Andria Thompson and Nikole Jones.

“My favorite part of outing this together was seeing the children’s confidence blossom. How they go from ‘I can’t do it, I don’t know if I can do it, I don’t know if I’m confident,’ and seeing that grow and seeing them get on that stage,” African American Studies teacher Arthur Gilliam explained.

The student’s confidence shined through their show stopping performances, such as student Amya Johnson’s cover of “Feeling Good,” a song popularized by singer-songwriter Nina Simone in her 1965 album “I Put a Spell on You.” Her performance ended with a standing ovation.

Other voices demanded attention, such as student Caydence Crump’s reading of Theresa Tha Songbird’s “You So Black.” Her powerful voice captivated the audience and radiated an energy that could not be contained, giving cheers of agreement and applause with every sentence she spoke.

“I loved everything from beginning to end,” attendee Parneice Sledge told. “The things they said were brining our ancestors alive. I loved seeing young people know who they are and embrace who they are, and their unity. They need to know who they are. Knowing who we are will lead us to what MLK said, to judge the content of one’s character and not the color of their skin.”

The event told a story that started in Africa and moved through the 300 years of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the decades of American slavery and racism, to the Civil Rights movement, and ended with present day Black Lives Matter.

“So, it all goes back to the curriculum of starting in Africa and coming up to present day Black Lives Matter. We want to follow the curriculum and we do that through creative arts,” Gilliam explained.

The story was told through written word, poetry, and music. The poetry and quotes would match with the songs acting as segues, going hand in hand to tell an interactive story of the African diaspora. Students have been picking out their parts since August.

“We start with the music. I find the songs and we narrow the songs down from 70 to 60, 60 to 50, 50 to 40, and I try to get within 20 to 30. And then we find spoken word poem, visuals, songs to fit the story of the songs, and then also the story of our curriculum,” Gilliam said.

Four individuals were recognized for being Black heroes in the community —Onequa Crump, Dr. Amber Watkins, Bruce Stanback and Maurice Stuart. Gilliam thanked them for all that they do and presented them with an award.

“Nothing is impossible when we get there,” recited Jamyia Lindsey from her poem, “Black Sacred Spaces.”

“I thought it was awesome,” said Janet Tillman. “Those are very talented kids. Everything was on point. I think they got a lot of pride out of this. I can’t wait until next year.”

“Young kids having so much pride in themselves and who they are in a time when black isn’t always seen as beautiful, they know who they are and celebrate it,” said Danielle Allen, a cousin of Mr. Gilliam. ” It’s amazing to witness.”

The audience radiated energy throughout the performance, with encouraging words and overwhelming support that lasted well after the event ended.

If it wasn’t clear how much love that Gilliam has distilled into his classroom, he wrote a poem “Black Sisters” for sisters Camryn and Jailyn Hines that they performed.

“That just made me feel like I have a special place in his heart, like all of his other students do,” Camryn, a senior, said. “We’re just a village and we connect. I learned a lot of things that I didn’t know before from regular American history.”

“Supporting the children has got to be the main goal. All about supporting, encouraging, and educating the children. And my prayer is that we always keep the children first. Always. Keep the children first and then more things like this would be possible,” said Gilliam.