DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Robert David Sr., a motivational speaker and youth and gang violence prevention director who grew up in Dobbins Heights, has been recognized as a “Top 100 Influencers in Local Government” by the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL).

His nomination read, “his work, along with reforms in the [Danville, Virginia] police department, have helped to drive reduced violent and gang crime in the city. He is an inspiring speaker, and his work is a great model for other organizations,” according to an article by ABC 13 News.

Four months after he started his role as Danville’s Youth Services and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator, David started the Project Imagine program to create a positive “image” in the youth’s mind so that he or she can “imagine” life without gangs or crime.

In August of last year, David addressed the community during an event on the Courthouse steps.

“There’s a ton of information about why young people get involved with community violence, you can say poverty, you can say all of that, and most of it’s true,” David said at the event. “But if they don’t have a relationships, how will [they achieve greatness]?”

He shared some of the books that he’s authored with the youth in Project Focus.

“I have a heart for this community, this city,” David concluded. “As young as kindergarten, [these children] need to be told that they have greatness within them.”