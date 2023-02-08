NORMAN — Norman Fest, previously one of Richmond County’s biggest events in the county’s small municipality, will be supplanted by the town’s increasingly popular Halloween Trunk or Treat.

“We want to do something, but not Norman Fest,” said town clerk Glenda McInnis. “Norman Fest ran for ten years and that was a pretty good ride. And the last year kind of tapered off.”

There was discussion among the town council in early 2020 about putting on another Norman Fest, although the COVID-19 pandemic stalled those talks.

Norman Fest was started by former Norman Mayor Kenneth Broadway. It brought thousands to the area, with a classic car show, a zoo and dinosaur exhibit and helicopter rides.

In 2021, the small town hosted a Trunk or Treat, which grew in popularity in 2022. The event had multiple food vendors and bands, along with cash prizes for the best costumes.

“It keeps getting bigger, bigger and bigger every year,” said Mayor Tonia Collins. “I was amazed.”

The increasing success of the Trunk or Treat event brought well over 100 people to the town in 2022.

Council member Terry Parsons said they are still working on getting some dates planned ahead for future events in the town of Norman.

According to the 2020 Census, 99 people live in Norman., down from 138 in 2010.

Other notes from the Feb. meeting

The town council said they’ve received complaints about the former Warner’s garage building in city limits and that it is in disrepair and an “eyesore” for the community. Council members said that the owner of the property will not cooperate with the town.

The town council discussed purchasing a small building to store their Christmas lights in.

Norman received a check from the Richmond County Board of Commissioners for $30,269.92 for their yearly budget. They received the same amount last year, but in two installments instead of one.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.