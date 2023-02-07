Feb. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:00 a.m.., deputies responded to Jasper Forrest Drive following a report of trespasser who refused to leave the residence. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 12:50 p.m., deputies responded to a report of property damage at Mill Road Grocery. A Cadillac Deville received scratches to the driver side after an accident. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:59 a.m., deputies responded to an incident involving an intoxicated and disruptive suspect who assaulted an individual and resisted arrest. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged James Edward Baldwin, Jr.

HAMLET — At 1:51 a.m., deputies responded to Cole Store Road after receiving a call about a victim’s Ford Expedition receiving $100 worth of damage to its tire. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKIGNHAM — At 9:49 p.m., deputies made an arrest during a traffic stop. Suspect was in possession of heroin, with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute, and possession of meth. Richmond County Sherriff’s Office charged Arthur Lee Johnson.

Feb. 5

ROCKIGNHAM — At 7:45 a.m., deputies received and responded to a report of misdemeanor larceny on Church Street. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

Feb. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:04 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspect in possession of stolen goods. The suspect was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and resisted arrest. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Jose Gil and served a warrant for Cassandra Renee Hicks.

ROCKINGHAM – At 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a stolen wallet at a residence on US 74 Highway. The case was handled by means other than arrest.

FEB. 7

ROCKINGHAM – At 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle on Chalk Road. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Crystal Star Robles.