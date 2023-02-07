The group that participated in the campaign skit for Ella Scott.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High and REaCH Beta Clubs traveled to Greensboro for their State Convention, with students from each school earning first place in numerous categories.

“It’s one of [the students] highlights of the year,” said RSHS Beta Club adviser Suzanne Hudson, a AP Government and Civics teacher.

In total, RSHS, REaCH and the Ninth Grade Academy brought home 47 awards.

The RSHS Beta Club earned first place in the campaign skit, technology and performing arts small group categories. REaCH students Ella Popowich and Carly Gardner earned first place in the Agriscience category, and Melanie Garcia earned first place in Spanish. There were three award winners from the NGA.

12 students participated in the performing arts small group, where there performed “I Know It’s Today” from Shrek the Musical. In their performance, three different Fiona’s were singing about finding their prince, while others acted out scenes to the side. In the conclusion, the three Fiona’s harmonized together and were joined by other Shrek characters.

“The crowd loved it,” Hudson said. The campaign skit and small group was performed in front of an audience of thousands.

For the first-place technology category, three students, Abby Williams, Jonathan Glaze and Quston Leviner, edited together a video based on the prompt “Power of Beta: Create, Nurture and Sustain.”

The video followed a girl from an elementary Beta student through high school and documented what she learned from her involvement in Beta. They recorded scenes at Fairview Heights and Hamlet Middle.

“It wasn’t something that [they] did overnight,” Hudson said. “It took a long time to work on.”

And what made this video and all the entries into the state-wide competition stand out?

“They just worked really hard,” Hudson said. “They kept trying to get it better and better so that their performances stand out.”

There are 160 students in the RSHS Beta Club, and about 70 students traveled to Greensboro for the state convention. Other second place finishers for RSHS were Madison Grimes (b/w D1 photography), Ashley Murphy (Recyclable Art D2), Jacey McRae (Recyclable Arts D1), Abby Williams (Digital Art), and Abbie Player (Jewelry D2).

“Everybody that goes to Convention works really hard,” Hudson said, adding that some of the work that didn’t place was still “exceptional.”

The RSHS Show Choir earned second placed in the state. Hudson said that the 19 students, many who didn’t know each other at the beginning of the year, practiced on Saturday and over Christmas break to fine-tune their performance.

Constant collaboration and communication are needed to be successful, as well as using math and science skills, according to Hudson.

“When they reflect back on the experience and the friendships and the laughs and the silly things that happen, I think it’s something that they’re always going to take with them,” Hudson said.

There was some friendly competition at this year’s convention for Hudson, where her daughter, Hollie Meeham, was the advisor for Bladen Early College High School. Hudson said their small group performances were very competitive with each other.

Hudson thanked the other sponsors, Kelly Russell and Shanda Roberson for their support, along with Tim Hawks for his help.

Now, the Beta Club is preparing and getting ready for their trip to Kentucky in June for the National Beta Club Convention.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction