HAMLET — A night of reflection, art, and celebration of the Black culture will be center stage through dance, visual arts, music, and spoken word at the Cole Auditorium during the second annual Richmond Senior High School event, “Celebration of the African Diaspora,” that will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7:00 p.m.

A partnership between the Richmond Senior High School African American Studies class and the Richmond Community College’s Student Government Association, the program will showcase what Raider students learned during the African-American Studies class this school year.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The 90-minute program, organized by Arthur Gilliam, a history teacher and senate advisor at the high school, said his students have been planning the event since March last year and have been spending after-school hours rehearsing since January.

Gilliam said the sophomore-year event is an opportunity for students to overcome their fears on stage and cultivate a spirit of pride in their culture and heritage through storytelling and talent.

“Our Black history event is important because it is the one moment we have every year to showcase the talent and hard work of the students that have taken the class,” Gilliam said. “It is also a time where parents, family members, and friends can see the growth of these students.”

As a faculty member, Gilliam’s mission for the past year has been hands-off and allowed the students to make important decisions for the final presentation to the public.

“This is the student’s event from beginning to end,” he said. “They tell me if they want a short or extended part in the event, and we curate the event based on the student’s desires.”

He said dancers and singers picked the songs they wanted to sing or what they felt was fitting for the performance.

“If a student had a speaking part and they didn’t think it fit them, we would go back to the drawing board and keep searching until we found something that fits their personality,” Gilliam said. “Poems are even custom-made for children to recite, just for this event.”

Nothing is impossible

That’s Gilliam’s message for his African American Studies students since day one of planning.

“I want them to realize they can do anything,” Gilliam said. “They can overcome their fears. They can celebrate their culture and heritage unapologetically. They can do anything that they put their minds to. I also hope they take away that they can learn and have fun at the same time.”

As an African-American teacher, Gilliam said he hopes the community realizes how much Black History has impacted the world and Richmond County.

“I hope they take away from the event that Black History is American History,” he said. “I hope people who attend the event see that we have some of the most talented, charismatic, and intellectually gifted students in Richmond County. I hope they take away inspiration, joy, and encouragement that the future is in good hands.”

Gilliam said he couldn’t do this without the help of fellow teachers and staff at the high school.

“You are only as good as your team,” he said. “I have a host of staff members that have helped me pull this event off and show up to the practices to work with the students to give them the confidence and skills needed to pull off an event like this. Nikki Wells-Smith, Tiffany Covington, Dominique Green-Dumas, and Yashica Diggs are my pillars that help bring this event to life. I can’t fail to mention the basketball coaches that allow us to practice in the gym and sell raffle tickets at the games to cover any expenses that may come up while pulling this event off.”

According to Gilliam, African-American Studies was a long-standing course at the high school for years, but it went away over 15 years ago. It was recently brought back to the classroom and has been a popular class among students.

“As a part of the 50th-year celebration of the school, Mr. Butler wanted to bring back a series of classes that were once offered. African American Studies class was one of the classes that were brought back last year,” he said. “It is important for every race to take the course because Black History is American History. Every race has been positively impacted and made better by the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans in this country and abroad.”