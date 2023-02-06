LAURINBURG — On May 2-3, Scotland Regional Hospice will hold its 37th annual golf tournament, a two-day charity golf event which raises funds used to provide care to the terminally ill and their families in the community.

The organization is currently seeking any individuals, businesses, and organizations that would like the opportunity to be a part of this exceptional event to join them as a tournament sponsor, golfer, or silent auction contributor.

Since its inception, Scotland Regional Hospice’s premier fundraiser has been sponsored each year by Eaton Golf Pride with Scotch Meadows Country Club playing host. The event has raised over $4 million for patient care and last year’s event raised over $194,000, the second highest amount raised in the tournament’s history!

For the first time in its nearly four-decade history, the tournament’s format will change as the participating golfers will now be playing in a Captain’s Choice competition.

The change was made so that the tournament will be more inviting to amateur golfers. The previous format required each player to play his/her own ball throughout the event and the Captain’s Choice format gives players the opportunity to benefit from better shots made by their teammates. This allows a novice golfer to make the occasional error without necessarily impacting the success of the team.

Another change is that the event will act as two separate tournaments. In the past, the teams were competing for the same awards regardless of which day that they chose to play on. All scores from both days were used to determine an overall winner. This year, those playing on May 2nd will only be competing with others playing on May 2nd and the same will be true for May 3rd.

Each day will have its own set of awards and prizes. The top third of the field for each day will receive an award meaning that the number of participating teams will determine how the prizes are distributed. This will make it fair if one day has more competing teams than the other. The day with the most participants will feature the most payout. This will also make it possible for golfers to play both days and even play for different teams each day since the tournaments are separate.

The entry fee is $150 per golfer or $600 per team. Those wanting to play both days will pay $250 per golfer or $1,000 per team. The entry fee includes golf cart, on course beer and soft drinks, a mulligan, silent auction access, invitation to the tournament’s closing ceremony, multiple meals, putting for cash challenge, hole-in-one competitions (made possible by Wade S. Dunbar Insurance), closest to the pin competition, dream drive competition, longest putt competition, hit the green competition, and the AR-15 ball launcher on hole #15 (made possible by Farm Bureau – Matt Walker).

Those playing on May 2nd will have 9:00 a.m. registration time and a 10:00 a.m. shotgun start. Participants will be provided breakfast and lunch as well as refreshments throughout the day. May 3rd golfers will register at 11:00 a.m. and will have a 12:00 p.m. shotgun start time. Those golfers will be provided lunch and refreshments throughout the day.

All awards for both days will be presented at the closing ceremony on May 3rd. The evening will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5:15 p.m. followed by a catered dinner, award announcements,

sponsor recognitions, live music provided by The Jim Morgan Jazz Group, and the Lawson’s Gift raffle drawing.

The Lawson’s Gift Raffle allows ticket holders an opportunity to win jewelry that has been graciously donated by Bob’s Jewel Shop in memory of Lawson McCabe. The raffle alone has raised over $300,000 for patient care.

While the biggest part of the fundraising total comes from area businesses and individuals who sponsor the tournament, the accompanying silent auction also contributes to the tournament’s success. The 2022 auction featured over 300 items including autographed balls and other sports memorabilia, handmade furniture, artwork, golf equipment, and much more.

Employees of Golf Pride Grips and over 60 volunteers throughout the community make the tournament possible by participating in the planning process, recruitment of sponsors, silent auction contribution requests from vendors, enlisting golfers, and helping with the daily activities at the event.

Over half of the individuals who pass away in Scotland County are served by hospice giving the county one of the highest deaths served by hospice percentages in the state of North Carolina. Scotland Regional Hospice’s seven-county service area also extends to Robeson, Hoke, and Richmond counties in North Carolina as well as Marlboro, Dillon, and Chesterfield counties in South Carolina allowing them to improve the quality of life of hundreds of terminally ill individuals and their families each year.

For sponsor, silent auction, and volunteer opportunities, to register online, or if you have any additional questions about the event please visit www.scoltandhospicegolf.org, email Deon Cranford at [email protected], or call (910) 276-7176.