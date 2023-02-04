Jan. 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to P&C Food Mark to recover a stolen Hyundai Elantra. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Yvonne Alley.

Jan. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:38 a.m., deputies responded to Safie Sixth Street following a vehicle stop that yielded a suspect possessing two bags of suspected marijuana, a small glass container with suspected methamphetamine, a pill bottle with three grams of suspected heroin and a silver and black handgun. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Matthew Thomas Winfield.

Jan. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Grant Street following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a vacant residence. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Taylor Danielle Shepard.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect communicating threats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 28

MOUNT GILEAD — At 12:57 p.m., deputies responded to Rosenwald School Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing $500. The case is active.

Jan. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:38 a.m., deputies responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect possessing 1.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Barbara Jean Martin.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.