ROCKINGHAM — James “Clem” Clemmons became the first African-American Sheriff of Richmond County in 2011, and since his passing in 2021, his legacy continues to impact our area in profound ways.

Clemmons was first hired as a patrol deputy for the Sheriff’s Office in 1989, and was then promoted from Lieutenant to Captain, and then to Major before being elected as Sheriff. Clemmons served as president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association from ‘18-‘19, chaired the Executive Committee from ‘19-‘20, and was a vice president of the association from ‘14-‘18.Some of his notable duties and roles included: former commander of the RCSD SRT (Special Response Team), community police training, which prepared him to be the Community Policing Coordinator for the Town of Dobbins Heights, and oversaw the Civil Division, Patrol, Jail and Courts.

In July 2020, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Clemmons as a sheriff representative to the new North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which has since put out 125 recommendations for best practices for law enforcement for the state.

“As he led our county he instilled in us: always put God first, family second, your job third and everything else after,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge about Clemmons at a celebration of his life in August of 2021. “He always encouraged the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office to approach people with respect … While serving as a great mentor to myself and others, he would often share with us that we were all one office, not a sheriff’s office not a jail not a courthouse, and we were to treat each other like long-lost brothers.”

In one of his final public appearances, Clemmons spoke at the Stop the Violence March in Dobbins Heights a month before his passing and called for the community to strengthen each other.

“We all know somebody in this community that is suffering…” Clemmons said. “Let’s stop the violence by strengthening the family. Let’s stop the violence by getting together and being that neighbor that speaks out on what they see and know that it’s wrong.”

Following his passing, condolences poured in from around the state.

“Sheriff James Clemmons was an outstanding and long-time leader of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, he held many leadership roles, and was a friend to everyone, was always a voice for doing the right thing and doing it professionally,” wrote executive vice president and general counsel of the NC Sheriff’s Association. “His passing will be a tremendous loss for all of us affiliated with the association, whether it’s sheriffs and staff, and numerous law enforcement professionals all across the state.”

“He’s what’s right in law enforcement, he’s what’s right for police officers, he set an excellent example for others to follow,” shared Hamlet Police Chief Dennis Brown at a prayer circle formed at the Courthouse days after his passing. “He’s going to be missed.”

The community has continued to celebrate and carry on the legacy of our former sheriff.

In April of 2022, Clemmon’s memory was enshrined in a bridge. The 2021-22 state budget stipulated that the bridge south of Rockingham along U.S. 1 that crosses the U.S. 74 bypass near the Citgo and Hardee’s would be renamed the “Sheriff James E. Clemmons, Jr. Bridge.”

”It has to be a very, very, very, very special individual to be able to be put on that short list to be able to have their name put on a bridge outside of a fallen officer, but when I brought this matter before the Transportation Committee it was a unanimous vote,” Sen. Tom McInnis said. “When I brought this issue before the House of Representatives, it was a unanimous vote on the floor and it was a unanimous vote before the North Carolina Senate, and of course, it was signed into law his excellency, the governor of North Carolina, the reason being because everybody knew the reputation of James Clemmons.”

The EMBODI Group of the Bennettsville- Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., established the James Edward Clemmons, Jr. Community Service Award last year and it will continue to be an annual award.

At the Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Annual Meeting & Awards dinner, Gulledge presented the first Sheriff James Clemmons Distinguished Leader Award.

Gulledge may have put it the most eloquently and succinctly.

“Sheriff Clemmons touched the lives of many people,” Gulledge shared in 2021.. “He was a true man of faith, dedication and integrity.”