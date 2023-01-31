Vigil planned for Saturday

Anyone that recognizes the two pictured towels are asked to contact investigators.

This heater box is believed to be related to the ongoing case at this time.

EAST ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with the investigation related to the death of the newborn baby that was located last week in East Rockingham.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies were alerted to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue Aleo.

Accompanying this article are photos of two separate towels and a photo of a heater box that investigators are certain are related to the case and were found at the scene.

We ask that if anyone recognizes the towel(s) or the box, to please contact investigators. Investigators feel the towels and box possibly came from the same house and ask if you believe they are from your residence, to please contact us.

Investigators have been following up on all the leads received and continue to work with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh to determine as much as possible about the baby boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232.

The sheriff’s office is offering a CASH reward for anyone that provides information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for this incident.

This Saturday, there will be a planned candle light vigil at the Discount Grocery at 5:00 p.m.