GIBSON — A shooting left one person injured Sunday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Main Street in Gibson in reference to a person shot.

The man was identified and found to have a gunshot wound to his lower back. He could not give much information on the scene, according to Dover.

He was flown out to an undisclosed hospital.

Detectives are still actively investigating this case and are following several leads as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com