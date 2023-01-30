HOFFMAN — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Wilson woman following her attempt to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that on Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies were dispatched to assist Richmond Correctional Officers in Hoffman in reference to a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the prison.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the prison personnel, they were informed that due to policy, they search all visitors and items entering the prison. While searching one female visitor that was attempting to drop off a pair of shoes, they located contraband in a false bottom.

Deputies identified the female as Ebony Yamanique Boykin, 37, of Wilson, N.C, according to a press release.

Boykin was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of Sch. III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., possess controlled substance on prison property, PWISD Sch. III controlled substance.

Deputies seized 1.9 oz of methamphetamine, 33 Suboxone strips, five grams of marijuana, 500 MG of edible gummies, cell phone, two smart watches, packs of cigars and $330 in U.S. Currency.

Boykin was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.