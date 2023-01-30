LAURINBURG– If you build it, imagination grows.

That’s why Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary School media specialist Mrs. Kim Brown wanted to bring a Lego Wall to the schools. And she did, with a grant from the Lumbee River EMC. As a part of the Bright Ideas education program, Mrs. Brown was one of three winners from Scotland County Schools to receive funding for inventive classroom projects.

In her application, Mrs. Brown wrote, “Our project is to create an 8ft x 12ft Lego wall for students to build, create, and expand their thinking. The entire wall will be filled with Lego base plates with a variety of Legos available for students to design projects together. At the base will be gutters filled with all colors and sizes of Legos, as well as buckets of Legos nearby to create projects on the Lego Wall. Students will have opportunities to build on their own or to use Lego Challenge cards to create projects. Starting from a young age, we all dreamed of being astronauts, teachers, police officers, firemen/women, and so many other professions.”

The Lego Wall was installed this week in the Sycamore Lane Media Center and Mrs. Brown said students are already experiencing the joy and educational effects of the project. She added that she is extremely thankful to Lumbee River EMC for funding the grant.

“It expands their creativity, that’s the big thing,” she said. “Kids are filled with imagination and they love to create and love to design. So the Lego Wall is going to give them a chance to do that. It also gives them a chance to problem-solve different activities. They have task cards and different things that they have to build and design. It also helps with communication as well, they learn how to communicate better with each other and especially with our younger ones, how to share.”

The school has already established a Lego club that meets after school.

“We have started a Lego Club for our afterschool enrichment. On Thursdays, our primary school students will be able to come to the Lego Wall in the afternoons if they have signed up,” she said.

The Lego Wall is also used as an incentive for students who reach reading and behavioral goals in class.

The installation of the Lego Wall illustrates how SCS provides unique opportunities to learn for our students. SLPS Principal, Dr. Elizabeth Harrell said, “This Lego Wall is an amazing opportunity for students to build and construct. We’re always talking about STEAM and STEM, so it gives them an opportunity to have items that they can manipulate to create designs that they have constructed in their minds.”

“We are super excited about having the Lego Wall in our building,” SLES Principal Kachina Singletary said. “Not only does it create teamwork and social skills, it also fosters creativity, experimentation and it also lowers anxiety and stress.”

Singletary added that with the use of the Lego Wall to teach students in a different “out of the box” way, she expects to see the students’ confidence levels soar even higher.