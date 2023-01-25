LAURINBURG — A Maxton man was arrested Monday after being caught stealing Red Bull.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to North Carolina Organic Recycling Company on Airport Road in reference to a break-in.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle and when they went into the building they saw the suspect who ran from the scene. The suspect had stolen two pallets of Red Bull from the company.

With assistance from the Maxton Police Department 32-year-old Hakeem Levon Blue was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, felony conspiracy and two counts of resisting a public officer.

He was given a $27,000 bond. He has now been charged with larceny by an employee as the investigation one of the four pallets stolen, was stolen while he was employed with the company.

Dover added the detective unit had already been out to North Carolina Organic Recycling Company in response to two previous break-ins where two other pallets of Red Bull had been taken.

More arrests are pending in this case.