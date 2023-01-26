ROCKINGHAM — Deputies were alerted to the railroad tracks between South Street. and 9th Avenue Aleo in East Rockingham about a baby lying there.

EMS personnel and deputies arrived at approximately 2:00 p.m. and located a new-born baby deceased.

Investigators are intensely working to track down leads. If anyone has any information, you are asked to call Richmond County 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers.

“No other details will be released at this time,” according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.