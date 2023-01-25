LAUREL HILL — A man has been arrested for kidnapping, among other charges, after a bomb squad was called on his residence during a domestic situation.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Jerry Laverne Carter was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and interfering with emergency communications. He was given a $250,000 bond.

The arrest was in connection to the possible explosives found at a residence Wednesday that cause a road closure from Springmill Road and Smith Road on NC-79.

“There were some items in the residence that are legal to own but you can make bombs out of it,” Dover said. “So we had to be safe so we called down the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Unit who checked everything out and it was all fine.”

The incident occurred when a woman staying at Carter’s home and he was abusing her. She saw deputies at a neighboring home for an unrelated incident and tried to talk to them about what was going on with Carter.

Carter then grabbed her, refused to let her leave the home, and threatened to kill her

When deputies learned of what was going on they arrested Carter.

Also inside the home were around 30 firearms.

The area had to be evacuated and the road was closed down for more than three hours.