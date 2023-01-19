Mt. Sinai plans to be the home of a Life Center next year.

ROCKINGHAM — Donnie Bennett, pastor at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, said the church plans to hopefully break ground on a new Life Center in 2024.

The Life Center would consist of a multi-purpose building with a full gym and stage, that would also function for weddings, their summer camp programs and potentially an after school program.

“We will able to do a lot more than just a regular sanctuary,” Bennett said. “It will also be a youth center.”

Mt. Sinai, located on Graham Bridge Road, re-located there in January of 2016 after their initial home off of Rockingham Road. They have 16.23 acres of land at their current site.

While the Life Center won’t be open yet for their summer camp programs, Bennett said it will serve as a blessing to the community when it opens.

In the three years after the onset of COVID-19, Bennett said their congregation has grown to about 320 members, with an attendance of about 200 on any given Sunday. They still conduct online services on Facebook, and have gathered a large following there as well. While they still take precautions against COVID-19, Bennett said that masks are optional.

“I’ve seen our congregation become more mature,” Bennett said. “Not only trusting and believing god, but also standing on His word. That has been a powerful thing for us.”

Mt. Sinai’s mission statement is to ‘convince the unconvinced, to be convinced, to become fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ.’ Currently, the church is preparing for their spring revival services and host a Men’s Prayer Breakfast every second Saturday of the month.

“Our hearts desire is to see the people of Richmond County begin to work a little closer together,” Bennett said. “Just know that Mt. Sinai is open and free to worship. I always tell people, it’s not about one person or one ministry. We are many members of one body.”

