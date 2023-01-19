ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Ellerbe men with distributing cocaine and possessing controlled substances.

Investigators arrested and charged Kendrick Dezron Kysheek Little, 30, and Donnie Lee Robinson, 46.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Community Impact Team and Sheriff’s Special Response Team executed search warrants on two residences on Dunn Street in Ellerbe.

During the searches, 941 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of crack cocaine, two grams of power cocaine, three handguns were seized, digital scales and US currency were seized.

The illegal narcotics have a street value of approximately $10,000, according to the RCSO.

Little and Robinson were charged with multiple felony accounts of distributing and possessing controlled substance. Little was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $90,000 secure bond. Robinson was processed under a $50,000 bond.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Little was charged with second-degree murder in 2010 and convicted in 2012. In 2019, he had two convictions for selling a Sch. II substance.

