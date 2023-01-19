ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Ellerbe man with attempting to contact an undercover agent that posed as a 15-year-old.

Von Hassell Simmons, Jr., 41, of Ellerbe, is charged with solicit a child by computer to commit unlawful sex and felony disseminate obscenity.

The investigation began on Dec. 2. According to a press release, Simmons sent photos of himself to an individual that he believed to be 15-years-old or less.

Simmons was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $15,000 secure bond.

