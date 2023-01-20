Jan. 14

At 7:50 p.m., police responded to Beaverwood Court following a report of a damaged vehicle totaling $650. The case is active.

At 7:21 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report if $1,500 stolen from a purse. The case is active.

Jan. 15

At 6:20 p.m., police responded to Pizza Inn following a report of a stolen Honda Shadow motorcycle, valued at $2,500, from the parking lot. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 17

At 8:13 a.m., police responded to a residence on Mallard Lane following a report of a man trespassing and then resisting officers. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

At 6:30 p.m., police responded to Smithfields following a report of a stolen iPad, valued at $300, and guitar and guitar amp, valued at $200. The case is active.

Jan. 18

At 7:13 a.m., police responded to Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen Toyota vehicle, valued at $10,00, and various identification and gift cards. The case is active.

Jan. 19

At 12:05 a.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following a report of an attempted breaking and entering. The case is active.

