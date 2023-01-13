Jan. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:42 p.m., police responded to Chek Inn following a report of unknown suspects stealing a catalytic converter, valued at $500, and an exhaust pipe, valued at $300. The case is active.

Jan. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:59 p.m., police responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement following a report of a suspect stealing a Dewalt Bluetooth radio, valued at $259, a Flex radio, valued at $129, and a Craftsman tool, valued a t$75. The case is inactive.

Jan. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:21 a.m., police responded to Browder Park following a report of people living in a tent. Six hypodermic needles were found at the scene. The Rockingham Police Department charged David Webster Mitchell, Amber Rae Trabert, Timothy Justin West, Todd Radomsky and Zachary John Dewayne Lunsford.

Jan. 9

ELLERBE — At 10:41 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street following a report of a stolen Dewalt bag and tools, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:41 a.m., deputies responded to Lasona Drive following a report several knocked down mailboxes, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 9:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dunn Street following a report of a suspect trespassing on property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 6:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Duncans Road following a report of a stolen Craftsman leaf blower, valued at $100, a battery powered leaf blower, valued at $100, and an air compressor, valued at $100. The case is active.

Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:20 p.m., police responded to Rockingham Road following a report of a stolen black pistol, valued at $299. The case is active.

Jan. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:51 a.m., deputies responded to a place of worship on Northam Road following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Han Pic First Avenue following a report of a stolen green and white Beach Cruiser bicycle, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Lane following a report of a suspect stealing water and striking a victim with an open hand. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

