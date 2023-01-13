To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.

Hamlet City Council discussed water bills, the status of South Hamlet Park, and the legacy of Calvin White and J.C. Watkins at their January meeting.

HAMLET — Former Hamlet Fire Chief Calvin White received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest honor for those who have made significant contributions to their community, at the Hamlet City Council Meeting on Tuesday.

White, who retired in September of 2021, served in the Hamlet Fire Department for 42 years. White began his fire service career at the Hamlet Fire Department in 1975 when he was 19 years old. Over the years, he served as assistant fire chief, captain, lieutenant, engineer and firefighter. He was named chief in 2016.

A veteran of the Imperial Foods fire and countless other incidents throughout the area, White established a standard for service that instilled in all those who came up in the department under him.

“It’s crazy and as corny as it may sound, helping people is a really big deal to me and it always has been because there’s lots of people that really, truly need help and the fire department is looked at as one of the places that you can help [from] when you need it,” White said to the Daily Journal in 2021.

“I’ve known Calvin since the day he started riding a bicycle to the fire department,” shared Mayor Bill Bayless. “He has been a tremendous person and blessing to the city of Hamlet.”

Council member Eddie Martin called White a “great servant” to the city. Council member Oscar Sellers said White is a “credit to Hamlet and did us a great job.”

“Calvin’s a special person,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen. “You don’t go though life and see many people where nobody can say anything bad about them. That man is the epitome of a class act. This town is better for him being here.”

Other notes from the City Council meeting

• The Hamlet Police Department received a gift of AEDs. They will be placed in each vehicle that is active on a shift. City Council unanimously approved the acceptance of the donation.

• City Manager Matt Christian said there is a delay in the delivery of water bills. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused, but your bills are en route,” Christian said. City Council unanimously approved that late charges and any cancellation of service will be waived for the month.

• Martin reiterated a desire for the council to discuss restoring South Hamlet Park. Their equipment had previously been destroyed.“It’s not the children’s fault,” Martin said. “And spring is coming and I want to see that park back in operation by spring so these kids can have somewhere to go play.” Sellers shared Martin’s concern, saying they need to formulate a plan ASAP. Martin also said that he heard from American Legion baseball coach Chip Gordon about updates that need to be done for their field. “Hopefully, we can get moving on these projects and be thinking about what we need to do,” Martin concluded.

• Council members Abbie Covington and Maurice Stuart shared their admiration for J.C. Watkins, who passed this week. “They educated people, not only academically, but in so many ways,” Covington said about J.C. and his wife, Ruth. They were truly both groundbreakers and pioneers. [Watkins and Calvin White] are the people that se tthe best example for the progress in our community. We can’t say enough good things about them. These people are worth emulating.”

