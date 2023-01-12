Foster children in DSS has tripled since COVID-19

HAMLET — King’s Gate Church in Hamlet unveiled their Childrens Hope Center that will serve any child in crisis in Richmond County who needs clothing.

Outreach Coordinator Charles Knight said the facility, which will primarily serve foster children and children in the care of Social Services, has been in the works for well over a year.

“This county needs all of us. We need to take care of of our most vulnerable citizens — our children and our elderly,” Knight said. “We need your help. God’s been good to us, the people in the community have been good to us. It’s been a long time coming This is not going to be a week thing or a year thing. We have a lot of children in need in this county due to circumstances, due to life, and we need to take care of them.”

Knight thanked the financial support of Linda Webb, who passed before she could see the completion of the project. He also thanked her children, Lisa and Terrie, along with their husbands, for their continued support. Knight said he hasn’t had to ask for a $1 of support, and that many donors contributed to this facility.

During his emotional speech, Knight said that he was once a “kid in crisis” and he knows this Childrens Hope Center can help out our most vulnerable.

“There were times that we had nothing, but a kid can come out of that with the help of us,” Knight said.

Director of Social Services Robbie Hall said in his 28 years of experience, this is the first time that he’s seen an organized effort of this scale to reach children in the county.

“What we’ve seen in foster kids over the last three years, COVID has been awful for all of us, for our elderly, for our children,” Hall said.” Before COVID, we had 35 kids in foster — that’s about average for a county of our size. Since COVID, as of today, we are now with 111 kids in foster care.”

Hall said that children have not been in school, grandparents couldn’t see their grandchildren, and isolation has increased — ultimately, that protective barriers had been largely removed due to the pandemic.

“Most of the kids that come into care come with a garbage bag and maybe a couple pieces of clothes, if at all,” Hall said. “Here, you give them a place that looks like a store, that looks like something everybody would want to come to. It gives them a chance to be a little more normal when they come to school.”

Additionally, Hall said that clothing is not provided by the state and federal government, so this facility identifies a critical need.

Hall also thanked the volunteers at King’s Gate for their successful soup kitchen, which serves over 600 people each Tuesday. It’s been in operation for about six years. Hall said their Meals on Wheels program has a waiting list of over 230 seniors.

“If somebody reaches out now to a child or an adult in need, you may change the course of their life forever and give them hope,” Hall concluded.

All of the clothes inside of the store are new and in every conceivable size that a child would need. It’s anticipated that between 30-50 children will visit the center each week.

“[King’s Gate Church] set a high bar for the rest of us,” said Hamlet Council Member Abbie Covington. “They set out on a mission, they don’t ask for help. They see a need and they fill it.”

Covington said an operation such as this needs community support to be successful.

“I think what they’ve done for children in foster care here is phenomenal,” Covington said. “But we need to remember this will not continue if we do not continue to give. It’s up to us as people in Richmond County to do what we can to add continuity and allow this kind of industry to grow.”

Pastor Eddie McLean shared a prayer before everyone was allowed to tour the inside and join in fellowship for a meal following the ribbon cutting.

“They cut this ribbon today because they’re opening a barrier that needed to be opened,” McLean said. “They’re opening a door that’s been shut for many years. And so today, we walk through the doors of hope.”

