After launching the campaign in September with a goal of $250,000, United Way of Richmond County still seeks donations to meet its goal. With workplace campaigns wrapping up, United Way of Richmond County sits at 125,000 short of the goal, which is needed to fund 13 agencies.

“In fact, the community needs are greater than we anticipated last August when the goal was set,” Michelle Parrish, Executive Director, stated in a news release. “There is an increasing need for services provided by the various agencies benefited by these fundraising dollars.”

“This last-minute appeal for extra support will go towards funding allocations for 2023,” she said. “Whatever you could give is greatly appreciated. If you are only able to give $1, or $10, make the pledge to give.” “It all adds up to get us closer to our goal of supporting more of those in our community who simply need a hand up.”

Donations can be made once or monthly at www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net or at the United Way of Richmond County office located at 208 E. Franklin Street, Rockingham, or mail PO Box 153, Rockingham, NC 28380.