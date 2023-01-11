Early Start Interventions, Inc. will utilize the Early Start Denver Model therapy programs for all of their clients.

Dr. Amber Watkins, her husband Derrick Watkins, and their sons Derrick Jr. and Elias, cut the ribbon for Early Start Interventions, Inc.

ROCKINGHAM — Two career educators cut the ribbon for Early Start Interventions, Inc., a therapy-based clinic for families with children who have autism, on South Long Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Amber Watkins, former director for the Exceptional Children’s Department of Richmond County Schools, and her husband, Derrick Watkins, principal of the Ninth Grade Academy, were joined by their sons, Elias and Derrick Jr., for the unveiling.

Early Start Interventions will be the only Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) clinic dedicated solely to Richmond County residents.

Dr. Watkins said they’ve been thinking about opening this facility for about three years. It started when their son, Elias, was diagnosed with level 3 autism.

“When we saw the challenge of us getting our own child services, especially with both of us being educational leaders, we knew that that was an opportunity to support families and do more in the community and to provide parents with the support that we didn’t feel like we had in terms of community networking,” she said.

Early Start Interventions will utilize the Early Start Denver Model Therapy training program, which Dr. Watkins said is naturalistic and play-based. She added that this facility will provide a range of community services to “create that safe place that families know they can bring their kids too.”

Chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Jeff Smart called the new operation “much-needed.”

“We wish you all the best,” he said, echoing sentiments made by Rockingham Mayor John Hutchinson and Richmond County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kristi King.

Dr. Watkins said their mission is to work to support families and the challenges that their child may have at home and in the community, while also communicating with schools to best support children with autism. She also said Early Start Interventions will plan to take advantage of the services offered by Krystal Dawn Retreat, a local retreat center for families with special needs.

“Our goal is to always provide a therapy clinic and therapy model that is what we would want for our own child,” Dr. Watkins said.

