On August 25th, 1991, at 5:30 pm, WJSG-FM started broadcasting with our first song: ” I’ve Got a Feeling Everything’s Going to be All Right,” by Walt Mills.

Our station was the first and only commercial FM station in Richmond County. The first broadcast was a dream come true for JJ and Sherrill Jackson, as they answered God’s call to bring Christian radio to our area.

They formed Jackson Broadcasting to fulfill the vision that God gave them. Our station call letters stand for Jesus, Savior, God.

In these 31 years WJSG, known to most of you as G104, has focused on playing Christian music to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. We have played songs to proclaim the story of Jesus, His birth, ministry, death and resurrection. We have sponsored concerts by some of our most beloved gospel artists. We have broadcast the Richmond County National Day of Prayer Celebration and the Richmond County Peace Officers Appreciation Day program.

We have brought you Christmas parades, as well as business grand openings. You have allowed us to promote countless church and community singings ,special programs, worship celebrations, fellowship breakfasts , BBQ plate sales and blood drives. Community leaders have graciously given us interviews to keep us informed of church and community events. Richmond Senior High School, Raider Nation and local businesses have supported us as we broadcast over 300 Raider football games, including three state championship teams. You have told us how much you enjoyed our Christmas music each year.

We are eternally grateful to you our listeners, our supportive church partners, our prayer warriors, our advertisers, and our community organizations who trust us and made these 31 years of ministry successful. As we move to the end of 2022, we also approach the end of Jackson Broadcasting owning and operating WJSG FM.

On December 31, 2022, Jackson Broadcasting transferred their FCC radio station license to the Good News Network Radio Network. GNN is a family owned group of radio stations based in Groveton, Georgia, that provides Christian programming in the Southeastern United States.

” On behalf of myself and JJ — who is looking down from heaven — we sincerely appreciate each and every one of you,” said WJSG FM owner Sherill Jackson in a statement. “Our friends, our ministry partners and our advertisers, and our Christian sisters and brothers who have made the ministry of G104 possible for over 30 years. Thank you for the phone calls, emails, handshakes, hugs, prayers and words of encouragement. The Bible tells us there is a season to everything under heaven. God has led me to the next phase of my walk with Him. I am retiring from a broadcasting career that spanned over 50 years. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you and God Bless.”

Words cannot fully express our gratitude to all who have listened to, prayed for and supported the ministry of G104 over these 31 years. We give thanks to God for the vision, the strength, the guidance and the resources to broadcast the gospel message through music. We pray that God will continue to bless our churches, our community organizations and their ministries. We pray that God will bless you and your family and that you will serve God faithfully.

We leave you with God’s word from Psalm 100:

“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord all ye lands. Serve the Lord with gladness, come before His presence with singing. Know ye that the Lord He is God; it is He that hath made us and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with Thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise; be thankful unto Him and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting and His truth endures to all generations.”

We give thanks for the privilege of making a joyful noise for 31 years and sharing the Good News of Jesus. We pray that all may come to know the grace of Christ and be saved.

God bless each of you and thank you.