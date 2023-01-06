Dec. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:06 p.m., police responded to a residence on Robinson Street following a report of a stolen Amazon bookbag, valued at $25, a duffle bag, valued at $40, and miscellaneous clothes, valued at $500. The case is inactive.

Dec. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:59 a.m., police responded to a residence on Palisade Circle following a report of a kicked in steel screen door, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

Dec. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:59 p.m., police responded to a residence on Thomas Street following a report of a suspect entering a residence without permission. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jonathan Paul Starling.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:19 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing $1,588 in merchandise. The Rockingham Police Department charged James Byrd.

Jan. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to Northside Drive following a report of an individual driving while impaired. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Phillip Spivey.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:08 a.m., police responded to FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital following a report of an individual refusing to leave. The Rockingham Police Department charged James Byrd.

Jan. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:53 p.m., deputies responded to Speedway Gas Station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a stolen license plate. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Kelly Wayne Clayton.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:21 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ellen Road following a report of an unknown suspect entering a home without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on McGirt Road following a report of an assault and damage to a living room wall, valued at $500, and a rear vehicle window, valued at $400. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged James Jermaine Little.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Ledbetter Road following a report of an assault on a female. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Antoine Broady.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:28 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a broken back door glass window, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 3

HAMLET — At 4:04 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Freeman Mill Road following a report of a stolen Kirkland lantern, valued at $75, size 8 Crocs, valued at $50, and two lightbulbs, valued at $20. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to Hibbett Sports following a report of stolen clothes, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:05 p.m., police responded to Coldwell Banker on East Washington Street following a report of a damaged front glass window, valued at $10,000. The case is active.

Jan. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:20 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Yates Hill Road following a report of a stolen Stihl weedeater. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect trespassing on a property. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crestway Drive following a report of a suspect prying on a utility room door. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a stolen Genie security camera, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 6:33 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General following a report of an attempted larceny. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.