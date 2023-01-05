HAMLET — A Hamlet man has been charged with second degree rape and kidnapping following his release from federal prison.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Mount Gilead Police in reference to a female at their department who stated that she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.

The victim claimed that she had been at a Mount Gilead residence the night before with her boyfriend, identified as Dustin Wayne Coble, 32, of Hamlet. She stated that he had been drinking and became irate.

According to a press release, while the victim was driving Coble home, he would assault her during the drive. When they arrived at his residence, the victim stated that Coble took her car keys and would not allow her to leave, and then forced her to have intercourse.

The victim then stated that Coble threatened her and told her to not contact law enforcement.

On Monday, Coble was arrested and charged. He was processed into the Richmond County Jail under no bond.

Chief Deputy Jay Childers stated that Coble is currently on federal parole.

