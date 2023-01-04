Dr. Joe Ferrell said that he will always make decisions that are in the best interest of students in his initial remarks to the Board of Education on Tuesday.

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education has named Dr. Joe Ferrell as the next superintendent of Richmond County Schools.

“I will always make decisions that are in your best interest,” Ferrell said to RCS students in his initial remarks to the Board. “I believe wholeheartedly that public schools exist to improve the lives of students and I’ve spent my career with that idea in mind.”

Board member Ronald Tillman announced that Ferrell is set to begin his role on February 13. The Board unanimously approved the selection of Ferrell.

“Dr. Ferrell has enjoyed a long and very successful career in public education spanning more than twenty-five years in North Carolina,” states a press release from RCS. “Since 2017, he has served as superintendent of the Camden County Schools (CCS), where he has led initiatives that increased CTE programming and participation and facilitated the school system receiving a $50 million grant to build a replacement high school, as well as implementing a wide range of safety and security strategies to meet the district’s goal of overall safety and security in the school system.”

Ferrell began his career in public education as a fifth-grade teacher in Roxboro. He received a specialist degree and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. During his time as superintendent in Camden County, Ferrell served 1,900 students across five schools.

Chairman Wiley Mabe shared that the Board has had two meetings with Dr. Ferrell. and that there were 24 applicants across ten states for the superintendent position.

Ferrell thanked the members for their confidence that has been placed in him to lead.

“When the Board of Education asked me during the interview process about my strengths as a leader, I told them my ability to listen and build a strong team as my best leadership quality,” Ferrell said. “You will see that in my work here.”

The incoming superintendent stated that he recognized that the history of RCS doesn’t begin when he assumes this role, and that the Board has already shared “a list of wonderful things” about RCS.

“Let’s work together to grow that list even longer and continue to change the lives of children and families in this community,” Ferrell concluded. “I’m very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to getting to know all of you.”

