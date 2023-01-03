Atrium Health welcomed several New Year’s babies across the Greater Charlotte region, the first at 12:09 a.m. at Atrium Health Cleveland. Pictured is the first baby born at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Mecklenburg County, Tyson Bishop, with first-time parents Amanda and Clint Bishop. Tyson was born at 2:30 a.m. and weighed six pounds, eight ounces.
First-born of the year
Atrium Health welcomed several New Years babies across the Greater Charlotte region, the first at 12:09 a.m. at Atrium Health Cleveland. Pictured is the first baby born at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Mecklenburg County, Tyson Bishop, with first-time parents Amanda and Clint Bishop. Tyson was born at 2:30 a.m. and weighed six pounds, eight ounces. -
Atrium Health welcomed several New Years babies across the Greater Charlotte region, the first at 12:09 a.m. at Atrium Health Cleveland. Pictured is the first baby born at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Mecklenburg County, Tyson Bishop, with first-time parents Amanda and Clint Bishop. Tyson was born at 2:30 a.m. and weighed six pounds, eight ounces.
Rockingham
overcast clouds
2.7 ° C
4.3 °
1.2 °
95 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
2 °