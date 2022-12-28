ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with breaking and entering to terrorize and assault by pointing a gun.

On Dec. 27. 2022, deputies were dispatched to Aleo Sixth Avenue. The victim stated that her ex-husband was standing in her bedroom when she woke up, questioned her and then pointed a gun and assaulted her.

The Hamlet Police were alerted that the suspect was has heading to Hamlet and were given a description of the vehicle.

The suspect, Shabazz Keyone Anderson, was located at a residence on Seaboard Street. There was an altercation between the suspect and officers, according to a press release.

Two handguns were located on Anderson.

Anderson was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under no bond.