Burnsville resident shares support of cottage industry

WADESBORO — The Anson County Zoning Ordinance is set to be discussed at the January meeting of the Anson County Commissioners.

It was on the agenda for the December meeting, but was tabled, as discussion over who would be the next Sheriff dominated most of the meeting.

Commissioner JD Bricken said that the commissioners have received a lot of input from citizens regarding the ordinance. A series of meetings with the municipalities over last summer garnered feedback, which is available on the Anson County website.

Bricken said that as of right now, a final draft may be presented in March, although it could be delayed. Bricken added that provisions can always be added to the ordinance and it can continue to be modified once it is passed.

Burnsville resident Maggie Lott was an early and ardent advocate expressing concern over language in the ordinance that prohibits home businesses, or ‘cottage industry.’

Lott, who comes from New York and purchased the Ashcraft Home last year, said that looking at some of the initial drafts of the ordinance, she had major reservations about the language

“Looking into the first draft, egg production sales was prohibited,” Lott said. “You can’t open a barber shop or a hair salon. These little industries, that can make or break a person to pay their bills, and your saying we can’t do that. I’m a firm believer that you shouldn’t be telling people that are purchasing land at high value, paying their taxes, that they can’t create an income from that land.”

Existing businesses would be grandfathered in under the ordinance draft, but uncertainty about the future of the cottage industry in Anson County remained.

Lott was able to address the commissioners over the summer. Lott said that Bricken and Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn were very receptive to her comments, and that moving forward, the commissioners have agreed that prohibitive language regarding home businesses will not be included in the ordinance.

“Someone shouldn’t have to ask permission to keep doing what their granddaddy was doing,” Lott said. “There’s a generational legacy that needs to be honored.”

“That’s so important, in these rural areas for small business, that is a really big industry,” Bricken said, adding that this is the general opinion of the board of commissioners at this time. “Different small business are the bread and butter of the area. It’s convenient for people like me who live out there that can get something done locally than travel to Albemarle or Monroe.”

The zoning ordinance was launched from the Anson County Vision for 2040 Plan, which was completed about two years ago.

In the new ordinance, language is used that is similar to Trinity County, California, that is supportive of the cottage industry. Bricken said that rural and residential zoning are very different, and that from the feedback they’ve received, citizens are supportive of rural businesses.

“We want to make sure that we’re creating business friendly environment with the zoning,” Bricken said.

He added that another item relevant to Anson County in the ordinance is a family waiver, which will allow a family member to build on another family member’s property.

Bricken clarified that he’s not “crazy” about zoning since he respects property rights, but that zoning can help exclude businesses from the area that the public may not necessarily want. Bricken said one fear he’s heard about the alcohol referendum that was passed is that it will allow adult entertainments to flood the area, although he stated that that concern is unfounded.

For Lott, she believes that this issue goes far beyond the zoning ordinance and wants to use this opportunity as a launchpad for new opportunities in Anson.

“Not only are we preserving the right for entrepreneurship and cottage industry, and generational footprints, but we’re promoting it,” Lott said. “I’m more about what can we do to empower people to go ahead and live the life they choose that doesn’t impact property values or the enjoyment of your house. I want people to be able to dream. I want to see vegetable stands in people’s front yards. I would love to see farmer’s markets more”

The Anson County Board of Commissioners meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Anson Government Center. A presentation by the consultants, Ability Group, is slated for the January meeting.

“There’s people there that are ready and willing to help,” Lott said, referencing John Marek at the Anson Economic Development Partnership, the Anson County Chamber of Commerce and South Piedmont Community College. “I’m just another resident, but there are people in positions that have knowledge and they’ re willing to help. I want people to know that progression is coming. We can manage it and mold it into what is best for Anson County, rather than be consumed by it.”

