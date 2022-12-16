ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham applied for and received a $250,000, full-funded grant from the NC Department of Agriculture Streamflow Rehabilitation Program in the spring to remove storm debris along Hitchcock Creek.

A mini-excavator will be put into the creek, which will then grind up the trees. The scope of the project is 6.5 miles along Hitchcock Creek, from Steele Street to the Pee Dee River confluence.

“We did this about 12 years ago and it was all done with hand labor,” said assistant city manager John Massey to the board. “That’s how much things have changed in the last decade.”

The city received one bidder, Alliance Integrated Solutions NC, Inc, with a bid amount of $220,000. Town Council unanimously approved the bid amount.

Food King update

Flooring for the former Food King building in downtown Rockingham has been completed.

“We’ve been working for a while to get to this point,” city manager Monty Crump said, adding that there are four, local bidders actively interested in the project.

“It’s a good position to be in and it shows the viability of downtown,” Crump said.

In October of last year, a conceptual design of the new storefront was released, with the potential to divide the 10,000 square foot building into three separate storefronts, at a preliminary cost of $2.5 to $3 million.

The City of Rockingham acquired the vacant building for $60,000 in February of 2018. It has been vacant since the end of 2016.

Unmodified audit report

Ken Anderson, CPA of Anderson, Smith & Wilke, PLLC, reported that Rockingham has received an unmodified opinion, indicating that all of the city’s financial information was in order and the audit could be performed successfully.

The audit has been approved by the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Anderson noted that there was growth in the general fund of $800,000 and a growth of $750,000 in the water and sewer fund. For the past six years, Rockingham has a tax collection rate of 99%, which is above the state average.

City debt decreased from over $6.1 million to $5.9 million in the general fund.

Rockingham has about $2 million left in the American Rescue Plan fund, which is a COVID-19 stimulus package.

“In regards to having a good year and everything, and Hamlet had the same situation, there was $717,000 of ARPA money was used in the general fund,” Anderson said. “So in a certain way, even though you really had a good year, some of that money that helped you have a good year, it’s not going to last forever.”

Crump responded that the city has been strategic in their short and long-term planning regarding the ARPA money.

In conclusion, Anderson reminded the council that Rockingham has been removed from the unit assistance list, along with Hamlet, Norman and Dobbins Heights.

Mayor John Hutchinson said he was especially proud of the city’s retention of their AAA bond rating.

“It speaks well to the controls that we have in place,” Hutchinson said.

“And it does speak well of the leadership of the city,” councilmember Gene Willard echoed.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.