DURHAM — Prospective Students from Richmond Senior High School toured the NC School of Science and Math in Durham on November 30, 2022.

This trip was sponsored by the Richmond County Department of Gifted Education. The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) is a world-class public high school with statewide reach empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed to design their own future.

NCSSM was recently recognized as the No. 1 best public high school in America, according to a Niche report, which uses ratings from current students, alumni, and parents combined with data from the U.S. Department of Education to assess for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math, and embracing the fine arts and humanities, it challenges talented high school juniors and seniors from across North Carolina through a residential program on its historic campus in Durham and on a second campus in Morganton.

NCSSM’s extensive online program and summer offerings extend its impact to every corner of the state and to younger students.

Founded in 1980 as the first of its kind, NCSSM has become the model for 18 such specialized schools around the globe and is a member of the 17-institution UNC System. Its 11,000-plus alumni include local and global leaders in medicine, technology, commerce, education, and the arts — a community of problem solvers who build a brighter future.