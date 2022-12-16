Every business downtown had a beautiful, wintery storefront, especially Our Southern Roots.

Molly and Maddy English post with Santa Claus inside the Arts Council.

Downtown Rockingham adorned with lights and Christmas cheer.

Ornament painting was held at Studio 3 during the Downtown Christmas Festival Thursday evening.

A live nativity scene was set up at First United Methodist Church of Rockingham.

A live nativity scene was set up at First United Methodist Church of Rockingham.

Every business downtown had a beautiful, wintery storefront, especially Our Southern Roots.

Molly and Maddy English post with Santa Claus inside the Arts Council.

Downtown Rockingham adorned with lights and Christmas cheer.

Dance Sensations performed several routines inside of The Liberty Place, with a special guest appearance by the Grinch.

Ornament painting was held at Studio 3 during the Downtown Christmas Festival Thursday evening.