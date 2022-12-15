HAMLET — On Wednesday, a Quilt of Valor was presented by the Sandhills Quilters Guild to Ronald (Max) Adrianse and Benjamin Pate at the Hamlet Senior Center.

The quilts serve as a token for the service that these individuals gave to their country.

Adrianse served in the Korean War and served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1953. He was married to his wife, Lois, for 62 years until she passed in 2015. He has four children, ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and is an active member at the Senior Center for over 20 years.

“To this day, Mr. Max comes to the center every Tuesday and Friday to line dance with his daughter, Terry Mercer, and when Senior Games of Richmond County rolls around in the spring he participates and volunteers to help in any way,” stated Hamlet Senior Center Director Sarah Locklear during the presentation.

Pate served in the United Sates Marine Corp from 1967 to 1971, where he was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal. He served in the Vietnam War and was injured by shrapnel. He was married to his wife Ida for 50 years until her passing two years ago.

“Mr. Pate is an active member of the center’s United Veteran’s Club,” Locklear said. “Many of you know Mr. Pate by his involvement in various military organizations throughout the county. He is a member and trustee of New Hope Baptist Church.”

Lunch was provided by The Baptist Men’s Association and AmVets Post 316. The Richmond Senior High School JROTC led the pledge of allegiance and presented the colors.

“To honor and thank you for your service to our country” is written on a patch inside of the Adrianse’s quilt, which was pieced by Bruno Mehler and quilted by Sandi Rosenthal.

In April of this year, six quilts were presented to Staff Sergeant Leroy Crowder, Private First Class Grady Lee Freeman, Corporal Benjamin Pate, Specialist (E-4) Howard Rogers, Private Anthony Levan Streeter and Sergeant First Class Robert Lee Yancy at the Richmond County chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

