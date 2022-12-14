ROCKINGHAM — On Thursday, Dec. 15, there will be a Christmas Festival in Downtown Rockingham from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At 5:00, Santa will arrive on a fire truck and will be stationed outside the Arts Council gallery. At the same time, Bold Moves Dancers will perform at the former Food King plaza, followed by Dance Sensations Dancers at 6:00. The Silverliners line dancers will perform at 7:00.

Eric Whitfield & Friends will perform at 5:30 on the Festival Stage at the square, followed by the Richmond Community College Chorus at 6:30 and the Richmond Senior High Band at 7:30.

There will be a live nativity scene at First Methodist Church. Stores and restaurants will be open with a vendors market in Liberty Place. Dancers will perform at Food King Plaza.

There will be face painting, balloon twisting and sidewalk games. RCC Chorus will sing and RSHS Band will play at the Festival Stage at the square for finale.

Games will be available at Sweet Haven Church. Photo taking opportunities will be available with Sparky at the Rockingham Fire Department and with Santa.

While there is a possibility of rain on Thursday, the festival will not be cancelled.