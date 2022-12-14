ROCKINGHAM—The Richmond County medical community is mourning the loss of longtime Richmond County Internal Medicine physician Shilpesh P. Patel, M.D. Dr. Patel passed away on December 8, 2022, after complications related to a sudden heart condition.

Dr. Patel served the Richmond County community for more than 22 years, joining Richmond Internal Medicine & Cardiology Associates in 2000. Prior to moving to Richmond County, he practiced in Benson, N.C. from 1997 to 2000.

“Dr. Patel was a loving and caring physician and colleague,” said Christy Land, MSN, R.N., FirstHealth president of the Southern Region and administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. “He took time with each patient and was committed to really getting to know them. He was one of the last community providers to continue to make rounds in the hospital. He rounded in the hospital every morning before clinic and every afternoon. His passion to care for people was evident in his practice.”

Dr. Patel’s father was an Internal Medicine physician in India and influenced his decision to study medicine. He attended Bangalore Medical College for medical training and completed his internship and Internal Medicine residency at The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey/Rutgers Health.

“My dad enjoyed the personal relationships he had with his patients,” said Saachi Patel, Dr. Patel’s daughter. “He cared for multiple generations of families, ensuring he provided the best medical care for his patients.”

According to Land, Dr. Patel’s thoughtfulness and compassion extended to those with whom he worked with as well.

“Dr. Patel would bring fresh jasmine blooms by the hospital often and share them with the staff to help brighten their day,” recalled Land. “He was a dedicated, thoughtful and compassionate doctor who truly cared for his patients. He worked tirelessly to ensure his patients had the best outcome. He is truly going to be missed.”

Dr. Patel is survived by his family who have also been influenced by his selfless love for others. His wife Kalpana Patel worked alongside him at Richmond Internal Medicine. He and his wife

have three children: Prachi Patel, PharmD, a pharmacist; Darshan Patel, M.D., a resident physician in Internal Medicine; and Saachi Patel, M.D., a Pediatrician.

Dr. Patel’s patients are encouraged to call (910) 715-5106 for assistance in transitioning their care. The Richmond Internal Medicine staff are mailing letters to Dr. Patel’s patients this week with further guidance on how to continue and maintain their health care with a provider of their choice