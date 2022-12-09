The grand finale — Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to all of the boys and girls of Hamlet!

Always a highlight — free toilet paper dispersed to the crowd.

Fellowship Baptist Church in Ellerbe had an massive Holy Bible resting on their float.

The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening.

Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd.

Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity.

