ELLERBE — Two teenagers are in custody after an attempted armed robbery at a residence on Main Street in Ellerbe.

At 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies were dispatched to a residence where the victim stated that two males approached her while she was sitting in her vehicle.

The suspects attempted to open the car door and pointed a handgun. According to a press release, the victim started her car and began yelling while the two suspects fled on foot.

The victim was able to provide the names of the males and knew where they lived.

Deputies traveled to the residence and placed a 15 and 17-year-old in custody. Investigators received a search warrant for the house and located two handguns, one that was listed as stolen from Scotland County.

The suspects were committed under juvenile secure custody orders and charges with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.