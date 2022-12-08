Excitement and anticipation for kids is likely on the rise this time of year and therefore, parents may be looking for engaging activities to keep their kids busy. Richmond County 4-H has several upcoming events and we would love your kids to be a part of them.

Several 4-H clubs will be holding their monthly meetings for the last time this year. The STEAM club focuses on science, and will be doing a few science experiments and building a catapult on Monday, December 12 at 4pm. Following this club meeting, the Cooking Clovers will be meeting at 6:30 to prepare a holiday treat. In this club, kids learn food and kitchen safety, knife skills, how to read and follow a recipe, and gain confidence in the kitchen, skills that will serve them well into adulthood. On Wednesday, December 14 at 4:30, the Cake Decorators will make their last treats of the year. This is not a baking class and things must be prepared at home before the class. The class focuses on decorating skills and kids will be very proud of what they create in class.

The 4-H Shooting Sports Club just competed in their first state tournament and finished 5th place in the state! Coming off of a great, rebuilding year, this club is looking forward to growing and sharing their discipline with other youth. This club will be holding two rifle practices to close out 2022. One will be on Friday, December 9 at 4pm and the other will be on Saturday, December 17 at 10am. These practices will prepare us for the 2023 season. Archery practices will resume in January.

Monday, December 19 will be the 4-H Holiday Bake-Off and Achievement Program. The 4-H Holiday Bakeoff is one of my favorite events of the year as it involves sweets, friendly competition, and celebrates the holidays and the end of the year. Youth can enter into any of the five categories, cakes, cookies, pies, truffles, and other. Entries will be accepted on Monday only from 3-4pm. Contestants are invited to come back, after the judging, at 5:30 pm for a dinner and announcement of the winners. All bakes will be served at the event.

The Livestock Club will finish the year with a field trip to the Montgomery Sheep Farm on Tuesday, December 20. On this field trip, youth will interact with lambs, feed rams and ewes, learn how the farm operates, take a hay-ride tour of the solar panels and more. This club focuses on small ruminant animals like sheep and goats but also teaches about poultry and cattle.

Whether you need some time without the kids to wrap presents or go shopping, or if you are interested in attending these events as a bonding experience with your kids, we welcome you to the 4-H family! Each event above has a different location and several events have rules or requirements that parents need to be aware of. For details or more information on these

events, please call Catherine Shelley, 4-H Agent, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm at 910-997-8255. We look forward to your family joining ours for these awesome events.